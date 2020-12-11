Singapore Creator Awards, held by Zaobao and S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre, open for submissions

SINGAPORE - The third edition of the Singapore Creator Awards is now open for submission with the theme "New Normal New Designs".

The awards, co-organised by Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), invites designers to submit ideas which are functional with a strong Singaporean identity.

Submissions can come in various forms, including graphic design, spatial design, product design experience, and mobile app concepts.

Winners can walk away with cash prizes worth more than $18,000.

Ms Loh Woon Yen, managing editor of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, said: "Covid-19 has brought deep and lasting changes to the way we work and live. Hence, we felt that the theme 'New Normal New Designs' for Singapore Creator Awards 2021 is timely, as we want to encourage creators, designers and students to create products and visuals that reflect the new normal and also inspire Singaporeans."

The awards, which are separated into two categories - the Aspiring Designer category for novices and the Established Designer category for professionals, is open to Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners based in Singapore.

Interested applicants must submit their entries consisting of the design, the rationale behind it and its go-to-market potential at sgcreatorawards.com by May 2 of next year (2021).

The top 10 finalists in each category will be notified and may be asked to submit prototypes for their ideas for a final judging.

The judging panel for the Awards is chaired by Ms Lim Sau Hoong, recipient of the Singapore President's Design Award Designer of the Year 2007.

Results will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on July 30 next year.

Eligible finalists may also be offered an opportunity to be part of an incubator programme offered by the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Singapore Management University (SMU).

This is SMU's first year onboard the awards as an innovation partner.

Details of the competition can be found on the Awards' official website at sgcreatorawards.com.