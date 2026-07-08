Singapore couple’s Taylor Swift-themed wedding featured in People magazine online

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Singaporean couple Danielle Ng and Jit Hong Tan held their Eras Tour-inspired celebration at Parkroyal on Beach Road on June 13.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean couple’s Taylor Swift-themed wedding has caught the attention of international media, landing them an online feature in US entertainment magazine People on July 6.

The publication also put out two Instagram posts about them on July 7 and 8 .

Danielle Ng, 30, and Jit Hong Tan, 33, held their Eras Tour-inspired celebration at Parkroyal on Beach Road on June 13. Ng has been a Swiftie since 2008 and Tan became a fan of the American pop star after the couple met at university in 2015.

According to Ng, People contacted the couple on June 22 after an Instagram reel by bridesmaid Chenlyn Tshua went viral. Ng also posted videos from the wedding on TikTok.

“We were very surprised to be contacted by People and touched that they wanted to feature our wedding,” Ng, who works in the renewables industry, told T he Straits Times in an e-mail interview.

The publication of the article coincided with Swift’s own recent nuptials. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter married National Football League player Travis Kelce, 36, on July 3. “Having it come out just the week after Taylor got married was a bonus,” Ng said.

The couple originally selected June 13 based on fan prediction s that Swift and Kelce would tie the knot that day. The date fell within the football off-season and 13 is Swift’s lucky number. While the theory proved false, Ng said: “We certainly wouldn’t have objected to sharing the same wedding date as Taylor.”

Tan, a civil servant, noted another parallel. He was quoted by People about their engagement as saying: “I proposed before Travis did, by the way.” Tan popped the question in March 2025, while Kelce proposed in August the same year.

Ng and Tan went to significant lengths to recreate Swift’s top-grossing, record-breaking global tour. During her six-night Singapore stop in March 2024 , Ng attended three concerts and listened from outside the National Stadium for the remaining three. Tan attended one concert, sat outside for two and watched live streams for the rest.

The couple booked their wedding venue in April 2025 and spent 14 months planning the event, and rehearsed three fully choreographed routines starting in February.

To simulate the concert experience, they even had music by American singer Sabrina Carpenter , Swift’s opening act at the Singapore shows, and a ticking countdown clock like the one that kicked off every show before the bride and groom’s grand entrance.

Tan told People: “We put 113 per cent into our moves and sang our hearts out. We had to, or the crowd would have completely drowned out our voices.”

The couple sang Taylor Swift songs such as Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince and Cruel Summer. PHOTO: STORY WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY | @STORYWEDDING.SG

The couple performed a vocal mash-up of Swift’s 2019 songs Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince and Cruel Summer, followed by a dance routine to ...Ready For It? (2017).

For their outfits, Ng wore a replica of Swift’s sequin-adorned Lover bodysuit, custom-made by MollyNguyenDesign, a Vietnamese designer based in Hungary, while Tan donned a glitter y purple-pink suit from online platform Taobao. They later changed into one-shoulder, one-leg jumpsuits made by US-based costume-maker Ivie + Jade that matched Swift’s Reputation-era costumes.

Group rehearsals with their six bridesmaids and four groomsmen began in March. The bridesmaids walked down the aisle holding replicas of the colourful, shell-like fan structures from the tour’s opening. Later, the bridal party joined the couple for a choreographed finale to a mash-up of So High School (2024) and Style (2014).

The 190 guests were asked to arrive in concert-themed attire. Sharing his family and friends’ reactions with ST, Tan said: “While they expected some level of Eras Tour-themed details, they were still completely shocked when we executed full-on performances in our Eras Tour outfits. The sheer volume of cheers and engagement made it clear just how much they enjoyed the evening.”

The couple, as well as their guests, were dressed in costumes from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits. PHOTO: STORY WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY | @STORYWEDDING.SG

The theme extended to every detail.

Tables were named after Swift’s albums and foyer decorations featured photo boards styled like tour posters. Guests participated in a red-item scavenger hunt, a fashion show strutting to Look What You Made Me Do (2017) and a lip-sync battle to Shake It Off (2014).

As wedding favours, attendees received friendship bracelet-style keychains featuring an artificial intelligence-generated image of themselves with the couple at Swift’s concert. The couple declined to reveal how much the wedding cost.

Reflecting on their globa l online fame , which has attracted comments such as “Welcome back, Eras Tour” and “Game changer” on People’s Instagram posts, Tan told ST: “Everyone was amazed to see our wedding reach an international audience. We never expected any of this when we planned the wedding. It’s great to see our special day being appreciated by people around the world.”