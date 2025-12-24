Singapore actress Chen Liping stars in music video by Malaysian singer Firdhaus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Veteran Singaporean actress Chen Liping stars in a music video by Malaysian singer Firdhaus, Maybe This Is The Last Song I'll Ever Write For You.

In this monthly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music released in the past month.

Must-See MV: Firdhaus – This May Be The Last Song I’ll Ever Write For You

The new music video by Malaysian Mandopop singer Firdhaus includes a face familiar to Singaporean television viewers – veteran local actress Chen Liping.

T his May Be The Last Song I’ll Ever Write For You is taken from the singer’s latest album, 619, released in September.

In the music video, Chen plays the mother of a character played by Malaysian actress Moka. There is a twist at the end of the music video and, spoiler alert, it is a tear-jerker.

Firdhau s d oes not appear much in the video, but plays the role of a delivery guy.

At a recent press conference, the singer said he felt nervous acting opposite Chen, as he sees himself as an inexperienced actor compared with her .

Singaporean actress Chen Liping (centre) with Malaysian actress Moka (left) and Malaysian singer Firdhaus (right). PHOTO: FFFIRDHAUS/INSTAGRAM

The video is directed by acclaimed Malaysian director Tan Seng Kiat, a multiple Golden Horse Awards nominee. His 2017 drama Shuttle Life won Asian New Talent – Best Film, Asian New Talent – Best Actor and Asian New Talent – Best Cinematographer at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Stream This Song: EsDeeKid featuring Timothee Chalamet – 4 Raws Remix

American-French actor Timothee Chalamet appears in the remix to 4 Raws, a song by British rapper EsDeeKid. PHOTO: TCHALAMET/INSTAGRAM

In early 2025, a theory went viral online that mysterious masked British rapper EsDeeKid was A merican-French Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet in disguise.

The duo are finally confronting the conspiracy head-on with the surprise drop of the remix to 4 Raws, one of the breakout hits from Rebel , EsDeeKid’s debut album released in June.

The video for the remix was jointly uploaded on the Instagram accounts of t he rapper and Chalamet on Dec 20. In the video, the latter raps about two of the prominent things going on in his life – his relationship with American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and his new film, sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme (2025).

There is a theory online that American-French actor Timothee Chalamet (left) and masked British rapper EsDeeKid (right) are the same person. PHOTO: TCHALAMET/INSTAGRAM

Chalamet’s rapping style and verses are playful and self-aware , r eferencing his past as teenage rapper Lil Timmy Tim, and a contrast to EsDeeKid’s street-coded and confident delivery.

By appearing together in the same video, the duo seemed intent to put to rest the rumours that they are one and the same. Still, there will be those who are unconvinced, especially since EsDeeKid stays masked throughout the video.

Chalamet is quite a chameleon when it comes to music – he played American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in biopic A Complete Unknown (2024) and did the singing par ts.

Ace Album: Dove Ellis – Blizzard

Blizzard is Irish singer-songwriter Dove Ellis’ debut album. PHOTO: BLACK BUTTER

Little is known about Irish indie singer-songwriter Dove Ellis, who keeps a low profile, an anomaly in the age of social media.

That has not stopped the palpable buzz in the global music press surrounding his debut album Blizzard.

A late contender in many year-end best album lists, the collection of songs stands out for Ellis’ emotional depth and intimate songwriting.

His distinct voice, marked by haunting falsetto an d i ntrospective delivery, has been compared with that of alternative rock troubadours such as late American singer-songwriters Jeff Buckley and Elliott Smith.

Irish singer-songwriter Dove Ellis prefers to keep a low profile. PHOTO: XANDERLEWIS__/INSTAGRAM

Tracks, such as the album opener Little Left Hope, delve into orchestral indie pop. Jaundice is a lively song that displays influences of traditional Irish music, while Heaven Has No Wings shines with art rock and experimental touches.

An album that features both classic influences and contemporary indie sensibilities, Blizzard marks Ellis as an emerging talent to watch.

Chart Champ: Mariah Carey – In Your Feelings

Here For It All is American singer Mariah Carey’s 16th album. PHOTO: MARIAH

With the ubiquity of her 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You every holiday season, it is no surprise that Mariah Carey has, once again, topped the main Billboard singles chart.

But what makes her newsworthy is that she has, at the same time, topped another Billboard chart, with a newer, non-Christmas song.

In Your Feelings, a slow jam from her latest and 16th album Here For It All (2025), has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Adult R&B Airplay charts.

It is her fourth song to take pole position in the Adult R&B Airplay chart – an early single from Here For It All, Type Dangerous, also went to No. 1 there in August.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is the longest-running No.1 single in the United States, having spent 20 weeks at the top in total over the years. PHOTO: AFP

Meanwhile, All I Want for Christmas Is You is back on top of the singles chart for the seventh holiday season running. It first went to No.1 in 2019, and has done so annually every festive season.

It is now the longest-running No.1 single in the United States, having spent 21 weeks at the top in total over the years.

Singapore Scene: lovlaine – off-hours

Off-hours is an EP by Singapore-based, Chinese-Indonesian singer-songwriter lovlaine. PHOTO: NATHAN NG

Singapore-based, Chinese-Indonesian singer-songwriter lovlaine made her debut in the early 2020s with lovelorn music that blends indie-pop melodies with velvety R&B undertones, and a voice that feel s i ntimate and assured.

Her new EP, off-hours, marks a step forward, capturing an artiste growing into her sound with greater confidence and emotional clarity.

The four-track release expands the palette of her earlier material with richer textures, dreamy synths and layered harmonies.

The EP moves from the wistful uncertainty of the opening track better than u, a duet with fellow singer teem, to a sense of self-discovery on the last song, wander.

The new songs by lovlaine capture an artiste growing into her sound. PHOTO: NATHAN NG

The other two tracks, is she the one and limbo, unfold slowly and showcases her warm, breathy vocals.

These tunes position lovlaine as one of Singapore’s most promising emerging voices, an artiste unafraid to document heartbreak and introspection with honesty.