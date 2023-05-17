Singapore actor Chin Han ‘saved my life’ in LA, says American Born Chinese co-star Yeo Yann Yann

LOS ANGELES – When Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann arrived in Los Angeles in 2022 for her first big Hollywood role, she was alone and did not really know how to navigate the sprawling American city.

But her new co-star, Singapore-born Hollywood actor Chin Han, took her under his wing and dispensed essential advice on how to stay safe and where to score good Chinese food.

“Chin Han saved my life,” says the 46-year-old Singapore-based Yeo, who won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards for Singaporean films Wet Season (2019) and Ilo Ilo (2013) respectively.

She and Chin Han sat down for a Zoom chat with The Straits Times ahead of the new coming-of-age fantasy action-comedy American Born Chinese, which premieres on Disney+ on May 24.

They play Simon and Christine Wang, the Chinese immigrant parents of Jin (Ben Wang), a boy trying to fit in at an American high school where people still mispronounce his name.