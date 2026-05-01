Singapore actor Ayden Sng to star in Chinese boys’ love drama Double Helix

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Actor Ayden Sng at the Star Awards red carpet at Mediacorp on April 19.

After being named one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards on April 19, Singaporean actor Ayden Sng, 32, is now set to star in his first boys’ love drama.

Titled Double Helix, the web drama is adapted from the novel A Round Trip To Love by Chinese writer Lan Lin. An official telecast date has not been released, but online sources say it is expected to be released in May.

The story is about a wealthy heir Lu Feng (played by Sng), who falls in love with a gentle and academically gifted student Cheng Yichen (played by Chinese actor Lv Sitong).

The two are forced apart due to the pressures of family and school, and lose contact with each another. However, years later, they reunite through a series of entanglements and finally reconcile.

The drama also stars Chinese actors He Jiashu and Fa Xuange as supporting characters.

On April 20, Chinese agency Mejoy Entertainment welcomed Sng, Lv, He and Fa to its line-up of artistes on Chinese social media platform Weibo. It posted similar content on Instagram on April 21.

Sng has shared Mejoy Entertainment’s Weibo post. He added the caption: “A new chapter, a new journey, has officially begun.”

On April 30, a 75-second video trailer dropped on YouTube. Lv’s character accuses Sng’s character of luring him in to seek revenge, but the latter retorts: “All these years, while you lived freely with someone else, I have lived like a walking corpse.”

In the upcoming Chinese drama Double Helix, Sng plays Lu Feng, a wealthy heir. PHOTO: DOUBLEHELIX2026/YOUTUBE

In addition, behind-the-scenes clips have been uploaded online, with one showing Sng and Lv embracing each other.

This is not the first time Sng has starred in a Chinese drama series. He played supporting roles in the period drama Perfect Match (2025) and wuxia drama Feud (2025).

In the upcoming Chinese drama Double Helix, Sng plays Lu Feng, a wealthy heir. PHOTO: DOUBLEHELIX2026/YOUTUBE

Closer to home, the 1.83m-tall actor played an inspector in the microdrama Who Did My Ah Ma Kill (2025), and opposite Love 972 DJ Chen Biyu in another microdrama, Please Fall In Love Ms Pan (2026).

The novel A Round Trip To Love was previously adapted into a 2016 Chinese two-part web movie of the same name. It starred Chinese actor Gao Taiyu as Lu Feng, and Chinese actor Huang Jingxiang as Cheng Yichen.