Singapore actor Ayden Sng lands second drama series in China

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actor Ayden Sng is flying the Singapore flag high in China.

On April 9, the 30-year-old informed his Instagram followers that he would be starting work on his second China production, a period fantasy.

Posting photos of himself with Chinese producer and screenwriter Yu Zheng in Hengdian, a film studio in Zhejiang province, Sng said he grew up watching xianxia (Chinese fantasy) shows, but never imagined he would be starring in one.

He thanked Yu and China’s Huanyu Entertainment for the opportunity, and told himself to “stay focused, work hard” and that “life’s good”.

It is Sng’s second collaboration with Yu, who is behind the 2018 hit drama series Story Of Yanxi Palace. The new show will also star Chinese actors Bai Lu and Joseph Zeng.

Sng first worked with Yu in February for the period drama Five Blessings. The All That Glitters (2023) actor reflected on his China debut in an Instagram post on April 1, noting that filming in a new market was challenging.

“There were lots of firsts experienced, and also many things to learn. The reality is that this has been hard. But I always believe it is through the most onerous challenges that there is the most growth,” wrote Sng, who signed with Mediacorp in 2019.

He added: “About to embark on my second production here, so I’m sure the next few months are going to be even more mind-blowing. But I’m truly excited to see where that takes me.”