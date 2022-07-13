Sing! China unveils coaches for new season

BEIJING - Chinese reality competition Sing! China has two big-name additions to its line-up in 2022.

In the show's official announcement on Weibo on Wednesday (July 13), Malaysian singer Fish Leong has been unveiled as one of its coaches, confirming a previous list circulating online.

Leong, 44, will be the fourth female coach on the show in 11 years.

She hadearlier dropped hints when she posted photos of her travelling to China on social media on July 6.

The other three on the panel are returning coaches: Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee, Chinese singer Li Ronghao and Chinese baritone Liao Changyong.

Lee, 54, was the winning coach last year when the popular talent competition was won by Wu Keyue, a Guangdong contestant in his team.

Previous coaches on the show included Chinese singer Na Ying, Hong Kong singer Nicholas Tse as well as Taiwanese singers Jay Chou and Harlem Yu.

Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau, one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" of Cantopop, adds more heft to the show as the host this year.

The announcement on Wednesday said Lau, 60, has been invited to witness the growth of the participants.

Singaporean singers Joanna Dong and Nathan Hartono rose to fame when they took part in previous editions of the show.