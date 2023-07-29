Sinead O'Connor was completing new album before death

LONDON - Singer Sinead O’Connor was at the time of her death completing a new album and planning a tour as well as a movie based on her autobiography, her agents said on Friday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious but an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause, authorities have said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the 56-year-old Irish star.

“Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book,” her agents Kenneth Papenfus and Carl Papenfus said in a statement.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time”, they added, noting that they were “forever grateful” to her.

“It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family,” the pair said. “May she rest in peace.”

Hundreds of condolences have poured in from politicians, musicians and others for O’Connor, who was known for her powerful voice and rebellious charisma.

Born in County Dublin, the Grammy-winner made 10 albums in her career, from I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got to 2014‘s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss.

O’Connor had spoken publicly about her mental health problems, including struggling with thoughts of suicide and her bipolar disorder diagnosis. AFP