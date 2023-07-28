Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U streamed 1.2 million times after her death on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES – Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor’s best-known hit, Nothing Compares 2 U, has been streamed more than 1.2 million times on Spotify since her death on Wednesday.

The 1990 song, written by Prince, also entered the streaming platform’s global chart for the first time, according to Spotify.

A huge hit in 1990, it topped the charts around the world, including O’Connor’s native Ireland, and sold 3.5 million copies worldwide.

O’Connor, who was 56, was found unresponsive at an address in London and pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

It added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In an exclusive interview with entertainment magazine People in 2021, she revealed that she had told her kids that, in the event of her death, they should call her accountant before they call the authorities.

“See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive. Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do,” she said at the time.

O’Connor, who was married four times, had four children, including her 17-year-old son Shane who died of suicide in 2022.

In the People interview, she said she had stressed to her children the importance of protecting her art and finances.

“That’s why I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you call 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is’.”