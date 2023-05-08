Since quitting Mediacorp, actress Ya Hui says her ‘love luck’ has improved

SINGAPORE – Local actress Ya Hui has been a familiar face on local television for 15 years.

Since making her show-business debut through the local talent competition Star Search in 2007, the 35-year-old has been signed to Mediacorp, taking home a stable income with her regular roles on Channel 8 dramas.

She has a reliable fan base, allowing her to nab the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes six times in a row at the Star Awards from 2017 to 2023.

So when she announced her departure from the broadcaster in February, even friends asked her why.

Ya Hui tells The Straits Times she left in search of a breakthrough.

Speaking in Mandarin, she says: “It’s a feeling I had. I felt stuck and I didn’t know what the problem was. I had reached a bottleneck stage. People are always talking about breakthroughs, but to do that, you need an opportunity. I think I was shown a lot of signs from the universe that it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone and not be afraid to lose what I have now.”

The day she made up her mind to quit, the radio in her car was playing Taiwanese rock band Power Station’s I Can Endure Hardships, the theme song for the local drama Stepping Out (1999). It opens with the lyrics: “Take a step out and there will be a path ahead.”

Ya Hui recalls with a laugh: “I was like, ‘Wow, thanks for the encouragement.’”

More than two months after her last day at Mediacorp, she has yet to feel the effects keenly since she is filming a long-form drama until November.

She is also starring in Channel 8 drama Family Ties, as a divorcee co-parenting her child with her ex-husband (Shane Pow). It is airing on weekdays at 9pm and is also available on mewatch.

And her new local movie Seven Days – a family drama about a long-deceased schoolgirl (Xuan Ong), whose spirit gets the chance to inhabit the body of her younger brother (Ayden Sng) – opens in Singapore cinemas on Friday.

Ya Hui plays the big sister of the family, who is not only stressed out juggling work and family, but also battles constant guilt over her younger sister’s death 20 years ago.

The film marks the first time Ya Hui has appeared with her bare back onscreen in a spa scene.

The actress, who has generally been fairly covered up in her roles, says: “I felt so awkward. The production cleared the set for me that day, which was good because I felt a bit embarrassed.“