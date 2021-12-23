In the movie Silent Night, Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode play a couple trying to host the perfect Christmas party for family and friends.
But the biggest impediment to the festivities is the suicide pact they have made for the end of the night.
Silent Night is a parent's worst nightmare.