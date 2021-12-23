Holiday treats

Silent Night is a parent's worst nightmare

Actress and mum Keira Knightley's reaction to the script changed over time from hilarity to horror

In Los Angeles
Updated
Published
December 23, 2021 at 5:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the movie Silent Night, Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode play a couple trying to host the perfect Christmas party for family and friends.

But the biggest impediment to the festivities is the suicide pact they have made for the end of the night.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 23, 2021, with the headline Silent Night is a parent's worst nightmare. Subscribe