Sideways director Alexander Payne, actor Paul Giamatti reunite after almost 20 years for The Holdovers

LOS ANGELES – Directed by Alexander Payne and starring Paul Giamatti, the wine-soaked comedy-drama Sideways (2004) was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the early 2000s.

The story of two middle-aged friends on a semi-disastrous road trip through California’s wine country picked up Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress. It eventually won Best Adapted Screenplay for Payne.

And that is one reason Payne and Giamatti’s new film together, The Holdovers, has been tipped as a contender for the Oscars in March.

The other reason is the rave reviews it has received, as seen in the 96 per cent critics’ rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Opening at The Projector on Jan 11, the movie is set in a prestigious boarding school in New England in 1970. It follows three characters – unpopular teacher Paul (Giamatti), troubled student Angus (Dominic Sessa) and school cook Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) – who form an unlikely bond while stuck on campus over the holidays.

At the Golden Globes on Jan 7, Giamatti was named Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Randolph took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.