Shooting during filming of rapper’s video leaves 10 injured in Miami

Bullet holes and broken glass are seen on a car being towed from the scene of the shooting, in Miami Gardens, Florida. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

MIAMI - At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside Miami during the filming of a music video by Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, police and US media said Friday.

The shooting took place on Thursday evening in the city of Miami Gardens, about 30km north of Miami, Florida, the local police department told AFP in a statement.

“We are being advised that multiple victims were struck,” the department said, adding that victims were taken to local hospitals.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that the incident took place following an altercation between two groups of people.

Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 television that he heard multiple shots.

“At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” Mogul said.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the victims or released more details.

According to the Miami Herald, six victims were transported to the hospital and four went to a medical centre on their own.

French Montana, whose official name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and moved to New York with his parents as a teenager.

The 38-year-old rapper released his debut album, My French, in 2013. AFP

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana was filming a video when the shooting took place. PHOTO: AFP
