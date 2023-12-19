Shocking true story behind Killers Of The Flower Moon lovers still boggles Leonardo DiCaprio

LOS ANGELES – It can be hard to believe that Killers Of The Flower Moon, the acclaimed crime saga from Oscar-winning American director Martin Scorsese, is based on real events – and that is true even for Leonardo DiCaprio, the star of the movie.

The film is about the murders of Osage Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma, when members of the tribe became some of the richest people in the world following the discovery of oil on their land.

It opened in Singapore cinemas in October and is now available to buy or rent on the Apple TV app.

DiCaprio, 49, plays a real figure from that time, Ernest Burkhart, a white man who courted and married a wealthy Osage woman, Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone).

He and his uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro), then conspired to murder members of Mollie’s family so Ernest would inherit their rights to the oil.

But the film suggests that Ernest did love Mollie, and DiCaprio says he and Scorsese re-angled the script, which is based on a 2017 non-fiction bestseller by David Grann, around this unlikely romance.

“We knew this entire movie was reliant on this love story working,” DiCaprio says at a Zoom press conference.

But the fact that Ernest built a life with Mollie and had three children with her while also plotting to kill her family beggars belief.

“This man simultaneously being responsible for eradicating her bloodline, it was almost impossible to believe that this was a true story, and that was what was so shocking about it,” says the American performer, who won a Best Actor Oscar for the survival drama The Revenant (2015).

He and Gladstone did extensive research to “delve into the truth about Ernest and Mollie”, adds DiCaprio.

“And that began with speaking with the Osage community, and a lot of them insisting that there was a real love there.”