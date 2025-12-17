Shinee’s Key apologises over illegal medical treatment controversy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shinee singer Key has admitted to receiving medical treatment from an unlicensed doctor.

SEOUL – K-pop singer Key of boy band Shinee admitted on Dec 17 to receiving medical treatment at home from a woman accused of illegally providing medical services. He will step back from his current commitments.

In a statement released to the media on Dec 17, Key’s agency SM Entertainment said he was introduced to the woman, dubbed the “injection aunt” and identified only as Lee, through an acquaintance. The 34-year-old artiste first met her at a clinic in Seoul’s Gangnam district, and believed she was a licensed doctor.

“Key continued to receive treatment at the clinic, and he received medical care at home on several occasions when he was unable to visit the clinic,” the agency said in the statement.

“He had no reason to suspect she was not a licensed physician and was unaware that receiving treatment at home would become an issue.”

The agency added that Key only recently became aware that the woman did not possess a valid medical licence, and that he is “deeply regretful of his ignorance”.

Public scrutiny intensified after photos of Key’s dog and home appeared on the woman’s social media accounts recently, prompting calls for clarification on their relationship.

Key remained silent about the controversy during his recent visits to several American cities for his solo tour, 2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley, which concluded on Dec 15.

SM Entertainment apologised and explained the delay in addressing the matter, saying that there were many parties involved in coordinating the overseas tour and related activities, making it difficult to issue a timely statement.

“Recognising the seriousness of the matter, Key has decided to step down from all scheduled activities and television appearances,” the agency’s statement said.

Key has regularly appeared on South Korean variety show Amazing Saturday (2018 to present) and reality show I Live Alone (2013 to present).

He has also stepped down from his role as one of three hosts for the upcoming MBC Entertainment Awards on Dec 29, the programme’s producers confirmed.

Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, addressed the situation personally through an Instagram post on Dec 17.

“I sincerely apologise for causing concern over the recent issues surrounding me,” he wrote. “I, too, am confused and shocked by these newly discovered facts. I regret not clarifying my position sooner.”

He pledged to cooperate fully with any necessary proceedings and to take time for self-reflection. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK