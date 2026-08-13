Shinee members among celebrities under probe in unlicensed medical practice scandal

Shinee’s Key (left) and Onew were questioned as part of a widening investigation into allegations that the entertainers received medical treatments from an unlicensed practitioner.

SEOUL – Police investigating allegations of illegal, unlicensed medical practices targeting celebrities have questioned several major entertainers, including K-pop group Shinee members Onew and Key.

The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul questioned TV personality Jun Hyun-moo, Shinee members Key and Onew, and popular YouTuber Lickerish Hatnim (Kim Mi-kyung) through July. The questioning was part of a widening investigation into allegations that the entertainers received medical treatments from an unlicensed practitioner.

At the centre of the probe is a suspect identified only by the surname Lee. The authorities suspect Lee administered IV infusions to celebrity clients in vehicles and at residential officetels. Lee is also accused of illegally prescribing prescription medications, including antidepressants.

The investigation gained momentum earlier in 2026 when police raided Lee’s residence. Comedian Park Na-rae was subsequently summoned for questioning in May over allegations that she received medications from Lee. The authorities have since broadened the probe as they investigate other public figures who may have sought treatment from the unlicensed practitioner.

Under South Korean law, individuals who practise medicine without the requisite licences or qualifications face criminal penalties. Additionally, patients who receive these treatments can be prosecuted as accomplices if investigators establish that they knowingly sought out illegal services from an unlicensed individual.

Against this backdrop, Onew’s management company, Griffin Entertainment, issued a statement on Aug 11 to clarify the singer’s connection to the case. The agency explained that Onew had visited a medical facility after being introduced to Lee by an acquaintance for skincare treatments.

“At the time, Onew fully understood the individual to be a doctor or a medical professional affiliated with the hospital,” the agency stated. “There were no external indicators or circumstances that would have led him to doubt the person’s medical licence or the legality of the procedures.”

Griffin Entertainment added that Onew had cooperated with law enforcement during a round of questioning in May, where he provided a factual account of his experience.

“As the investigation is actively ongoing, we request that the public refrain from circulating unverified speculation or information that is inconsistent with the facts,” the agency said.