S.H.E singer Ella Chen wins Ride The Wind 2023 despite losing 7kg from stress

CHANGSHA – Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen is thankful for those who have helped her in Chinese reality show Ride The Wind 2023.

The 42-year-old from Taiwanese girl group S.H.E won the popular show previously known as Sisters Who Make Waves, now in its fourth season.

It featured 33 female celebrities receiving training and forming teams to compete in singing and dancing, with the finale airing last Friday. The third season in 2022 was won by Taiwanese singer-actress Cyndi Wang.

Chen wrote on social media last Saturday: “111 days of riding the wind. The recording started on April 1, 2023, and lasted more than 100 days. I have experienced a lot during this time. It’s been tough physically, but mentally fulfilling.”

She thanked the fans of the show as well as the other contestants.

“I will miss all of you,” she wrote. “Because as an artiste, I am satisfied if I can make you feel joy, comfort and strength through my performances and works.”

She added: “Seeing my fellow sisters facing their own choices, shouldering on, facing every challenge and persevering to the end, the spirit of each of them inspires me. All of you are champions with your hard work.”

She was also appreciative of the backstage staff, saying their support allowed the female celebrities to shine on stage.

She ended the post by echoing what she said on stage when she was declared one of the top 11: “Hello everyone, I am Ella Chen from S.H.E. I have graduated.”

Chen, who debuted with S.H.E in 2001, won lots of plaudits on Ride The Wind 2023 for her strong performances and leadership, often offering guidance to the other contestants.

The singer once said in a media interview that the pressure was so great while taking part in the show that she lost 7kg and once cried in the bathroom. Not only did she have to learn difficult songs and dances, but she also needed to exercise a lot to maintain her physical strength.

Those who finished in the top 11 included American singer Amber Liu, Japanese singer Maria, Chinese TV host Xie Na, Vietnamese singer-actress Chi Pu and Hong Kong actress Celina Jade.