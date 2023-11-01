S.H.E’s Selina Jen shares rare photos of family of three as she turns 42

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Selina Jen celebrated her first birthday as a mother with several family photos on social media.

The member of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E gave birth to a boy whom she nicknamed “Little Cashew” in September.

“I turn 42 today,” she wrote in Chinese on Tuesday night. “It’s the age of love.”

She first wrote about her love for her boyfriend, who is known only as Little Syu. He is not a celebrity and is seven years younger than her.

“It was love when I held your hand when we went to eat ramen that day, and it is love when we understand and cherish each other.”