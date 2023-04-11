S.H.E’s Selina Jen discloses that she is pregnant with a boy

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Selina Jen of girl group S.H.E has revealed that she is expecting a boy, almost a month after she announced that she was 12 weeks pregnant.

The 41-year-old had a gender-reveal party on Sunday.

On Monday, the singer-actress posted on social media photos of the party, which was attended by celebrities such as her bandmates Ella Chen and Hebe Tien, as well as television host Mickey Huang and his wife, actress Summer Meng.

Jen wrote to her baby on social media: “Thank you for choosing us, as mum will work hard to care for your soul, cherish your uniqueness and accompany you, so you will grow up healthily and happily.

“Thank you for being a boy as there will be another little warrior protecting the girls in this world.”

In the caption for the photo with Chen and Tien, Jen wrote: “When I made the announcement last evening, everyone laughed and said S.H.E members give birth to boys. Will the next generation form a boy band?”

Chen, 41, is married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai. They have a son who turns six on Thursday. Tien, 40, is single.

Jen had previously said in a podcast that she had given her baby the pet name “Little Cashew”, as cashew nuts had left an impression on her during a trip to Vietnam in late 2022.

She is now dating a man known to the public only as Syu, a non-celebrity seven years her junior.

In the photos shared on social media, her boyfriend is seen with an emoji pasted on his face. Jen’s mother had accidentally posted a photo of his face in March before deleting it.

Jen’s manager told the Taiwanese media that marriage is not on the cards for now, as the pregnancy takes priority.