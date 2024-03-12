S.H.E’s Selina Jen discloses six-month-old son weighs almost 10kg

Taiwanese singer Selina Jen has been a mother for half a year, and it looks like she is gradually getting the hang of it.

The member of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E gave birth to a boy, whom she nicknamed “Little Cashew”, in September 2023.

The 42-year-old is dating a man known only as Syu. He is not a celebrity and is seven years younger than her.

On March 11, Jen posted on social media photos of herself taking her son to an art exhibition. Both mother and son were seen in the photos sitting on the floor while playing with the projections on the ground.

“You have become more stable in sitting,” Jen wrote about her son. “It’s me who can’t let go of you.”

Her hashtags revealed that her chubby baby now weighs almost 10kg.

She has said in the past, after many unsuccessful attempts, that she was worried she could not conceive.

The singer-actress noted in her podcast that her life has become happier and more satisfying after her baby’s arrival.

She added that she has not been as active on social media after becoming a mother. She seldom takes selfies now and her mobile phone is full of her baby’s photos.