Shawn Yue's daughter born premature

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue's wife Sarah Wang has shared a long post on Instagram detailing the premature birth of her daughter at 28 weeks.

Yue, 39, married former Taiwanese actress Wang, 32, in 2017. The couple have a two-year-old son.

They had announced the birth of their second child earlier this month on their respective social media accounts, but said she had actually been born earlier.

Yue wrote in a post dated Dec 5: "At the time she was born, she was still in the danger zone, so we kept quiet about it. But now she has made it through and has come home with us."

Wang shared more details of the couple's ordeal in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She revealed that their baby was born at just 28 weeks and was put into the intensive care unit following her birth.

A typical pregnancy is around 40 weeks and a full-term pregnancy is at least 37 weeks.

Wang revealed she had a difficult pregnancy and had been in the hospital for observation even before she gave birth. "The doctor told me to at least make it to 28 weeks. If I could last till then, the chances of my baby's survival will increase by a lot. I felt so depressed hearing that. I never thought this would happen to me."

When her waters broke at 28 weeks, she burst into tears, worried about her baby. She broke down again seeing her daughter in an incubator after delivery. She wrote: "When I saw how many tubes were attached to her tiny 1,000g body, I felt such heartache. I did not protect her well, why does she have to suffer so much?"

Yue, she added, got emotional as well. "Shawn told me he could not stop crying the first time he saw our daughter. To be honest, in the entire time we've known each other, I've seen him only get teary-eyed. He's a very strong man, I know he must have felt such pain."

The couple's child is now safe and has been discharged from the hospital. Wang thanked the medical team, her friends, family and her husband for being her pillars of support during this trying time.

Yue left a message for his wife in the comments section, saying: "You've worked hard."