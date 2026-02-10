Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Shaw Theatres will launch its newest hall, Lumiere Grand, at its flagship Shaw Lido cinema in Orchard Road on Feb 12.

The latest in a range of amenities rolled out since renovations began in May 2025, the higher-end Lumiere Grand space will hold 331 seats, compared with the 500-seat Lido 1 hall it replaces.

The hall will kick off operations with screenings of the romantic period drama Wuthering Heights, starring Australian actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, which opens on Feb 12. Tickets will go on sale at shaw.sg/lumiere from Feb 10.

Marking Chinese New Year is the martial arts epic Blades Of The Guardians, starring China’s Wu Jing and Hong Kong actors Nicholas Tse and Tony Leung Ka Fai. It opens at Lumiere Grand and other halls from Feb 17.

Lumiere Grand features 295 sofa-style Classic seats and 36 Recliners, arranged in a dual-zone configuration. The Recliners include swivel tables and USB charging ports.

The hall will also feature a new 4K laser projector along with a traditional 35mm film projector for special screenings.

Ticket prices for the Classic seats will range from $19 to $24, while Recliner seat tickets will cost from $25 to $30. There is an additional $2 charge for 3D films. Lumiere Grand tickets come with a complimentary $7 MovieBites credit for snacks.

Shaw Theatres Lido’s new Lumiere Grand hall features 295 Classic sofa-style seats. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The Lumiere halls – which sit between Shaw’s regular and Premiere concepts in roominess, seat comfort and ticket pricing – were introduced in stages from 2019 at Shaw’s PLQ, Jewel and Balestier cinemas.

Mr Mark Shaw, director of Shaw Organisation, says the Lumiere Grand concept is part of the company’s strategy to make filmgoing a special experience in a time when an overwhelming number of entertainment options are available at home and on mobile devices.

“There are two reasons to go to the cinema. One is to leave the living room. The other is to see a really good movie that should be viewed on the big screen,” he tells The Straits Times.

The entrance to Shaw Theatres Lido’s new Lumiere Grand Hall and the Centro cocktail bar and restaurant. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The Centro cocktail bar and restaurant was created in collaboration with Wild Honey restaurant. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

While up to half of all halls in Shaw outlets will eventually be converted to the higher-end varieties, halls with standard seating, including those at Lido, will remain as options, he adds.

Coming next at Lido later in 2026 are the luxury Premiere hall, the child-friendly Dreamers hall and new food and beverage options, including Centro, a cocktail bar and restaurant created in collaboration with Wild Honey restaurant.