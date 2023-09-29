Shaw Theatres Balestier opens cinema hall for families with young kids

SINGAPORE – Watching family-friendly films such as Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie with your children will be a new adventure at the Dreamers hall at Shaw Theatres Balestier.

Opening on Wednesday, the colourful venue will be Singapore’s first free-seating cinema hall with beanbag loungers instead of theatre seats.

It is designed to be a cosy and fun kids’ play area where the little ones can wander around while their parents focus on what is playing on the big screen.

Mr Mark Shaw, director of the Shaw Organisation Group of Companies, said in a statement that the concept behind Dreamers at Shaw Theatres Balestier is “that of a family watching a movie under the stars on a gentle slope with the additional comfort of being indoors”.

He added: “Children are free to roam around the hall, or simply sit with their families, and a visit to Dreamers is both a movie outing and playtime rolled into one.”

With movable seating, the unique hall can cater to other activities that require a flexible space with movie-screening technology.