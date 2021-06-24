Sharon Stone says there are many actresses as talented as Meryl Streep

LOS ANGELES - Actress Sharon Stone is causing a stir on social media with her strong opinions on fellow actress Meryl Streep.

Stone, 63, was interviewed by website Zoomer for a story on her career and memoir The Beauty Of Living Twice, released in March, when the interviewer, Ms Johanna Schneller, brought up Streep, 73.

In Stone's memoir, she writes about how women in Hollywood are pitted against each other. She said in the interview: "It was put to us that there could be room for only one."

Ms Schneller tried to ask about the 2019 movie The Laundromat, which both actresses were in: "So when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep..." but Stone interrupted the question.

"I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep," Stone said. "You didn't say, 'Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone'. Or we finally got to work together."

"The way you structured the question is very much the answer to the question. The business was set up that we should all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl."

Stone continued: "I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women."

The Basic Instinct actress then listed other actresses she believed to be as good as Streep, who has a record 21 Oscar nominations and three wins.

"Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f***'s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor."

Stone, who was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for portrayal of a street hustler in Casino (1995), added: "I'm a much better villain than Meryl and I'm sure she'd say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino. I would be better. And I know it. And she knows it.

"But we're all set up to think that only Meryl is so amazing that when you say her name it must have been amazing for me to work with her."