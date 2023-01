SINGAPORE – The two men who broke into Sharon Au’s apartment in Paris and stole her valuables later brazenly strolled past the former Mediacorp star, who was dining at a restaurant, pushing their loot in two of her suitcases.

The 47-year-old could have spotted them, or at least her suitcases – one in rose pink and another a striking silver, both with stickers she had collected over the years – if only she had looked out the window of the restaurant.