Shane Pow, Pornsak and Kang Chengxi were robbed in the US

SINGAPORE - What was meant to be a well-deserved break took a nasty turn for local celebrities Shane Pow, Pornsak and Kang Chengxi. Their car got broken into during their road trip holiday in the United States and their valuables were stolen.

Instagram stories posted by the three men show a ransacked car, with its windows smashed and glass bits strewn all over. They were at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California.

Pow, 31, wrote that he lost his "phone, passport, wallet and all (his) valuables", while Kang, 37, says they had enjoyed "a perfect trip until the last hours". He says they lost their laptops, phones, iPads, cash, cards and had the "memories (stored) in devices stolen" from them too.

Pornsak, 39, wrote: "Everything's gone. I hope the money in my bag can help the robber better his life."

Kang later posted that the three of them had successfully boarded their flight back to Singapore and are safe and sound.

Earlier, Pornsak had posted about flying to New York on Feb 3 and also posted a video of them cruising down a road in an open-top car.

The three of them sell goods on live-stream platform Mdada, which is co-founded by Pornsak.