Shakira's Colombian home city unveils statue in her honour

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia – Colombian superstar Shakira’s Caribbean home city of Barranquilla unveiled a 6.5 metre hip-swaying statue in her honour on Dec 26.

The towering bronze and aluminium creation depicts the singer in a bikini top, bare middle and a long, flowing skirt, her hands clasped over her head and one hip jutting out in one of her characteristic dance moves.

“Hips that do not lie, a unique talent, a voice that moves masses,” reads the inscription at the base of the sculpture unveiled on the banks of the Magdalena River at a ceremony attended by Shakira’s parents William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll.

Hips Don’t Lie is the title of one of 46-year-old Shakira’s award-winning songs.

On the platform X, the singer thanked sculptor Yino Marquez and his art student collaborators for “this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my country”.