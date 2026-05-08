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Singer Shakira unveils official 2026 World Cup song Dai Dai

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Colombian singer Shakira at her free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 2, 2026.

Colombian singer Shakira at her free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 2, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

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Colombian singer Shakira teased the new official song for the 2026 World Cup, Dai Dai, on May 7.

The 49-year-old posted a video on Instagram from the pitch of Brazil’s Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro - where the performed in a free concert at the city’s Copacabana Beach on May 2 before two million people - to tease the track, which features Nigerian singer Burna Boy. Dai Dai will be released on May 14.

In the footage, holding the “Trionda”, the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, she appears alongside a group of dancers dressed in the colours of several of the national teams taking part in the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The clip, also shared by the FIFA World Cup account, ends with the message: “We’re ready!”

It also features the official match balls from the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, apparently referencing the tournaments in which Shakira played a prominent role musically.

The Latin pop star had also performed the official song for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

She sang her hit Hips Don’t Lie and La La La (Brazil 2014) during ceremonies at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and 2014 tournament in Brazil respectively. REUTERS, AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.