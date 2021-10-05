Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi 'tanked' initial audition for raunchy series

LOS ANGELES - It may not be as well known as other popular Netflix shows, but raunchy drama Sex/Life - about a housewife, Billie (Sarah Shahi), who cannot stop fantasising about her wild past and former lover - has cracked the list of the streaming service's five most-watched series.

Based on the number of subscribers who viewed at least two minutes of the show within its first 28 days, Sex/Life attracted an audience of 67 million after its debut in June – tying with the third season of supernatural hit Stranger Things (2016 to present).