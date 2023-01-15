Sex And The City fan favourite Aidan Shaw to return in season 2 of And Just Like That…

NEW YORK – Drama series And Just Like That… has released a first look at its upcoming second season and a fan favourite character is making a comeback.

Furniture designer Aidan Shaw, portrayed by John Corbett, 61, was a major love interest in the original Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) series.

He looks set to reunite with ex-fiance Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, as the photos show the pair striding down a New York street while holding hands.

Shaw first appeared in Season 3 and was portrayed as the love rival of Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, 68, who eventually ends up with Bradshaw.

However, Mr Big was killed off – he had a heart attack while riding a Peloton exercise bike – in the pilot episode of the reboot, which premiered in December 2021.

And Just Like That… is set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex And the City 2 and stars Parker as well as Cynthia Nixon, 56, and Kristin Davis, 57, from the original cast as the friends navigate life in their 50s.

Another fan favourite character, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, 66, does not appear in the reboot, as Cattrall and Parker have been in a long-running feud.