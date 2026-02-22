Seventeen-themed fan experiences at MBS ahead of K-pop boy band’s Singapore concert

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On the day of Seventeen's concert, the facade of Marina Bay Sands will be lit up in Rose Quartz and Serenity, the group's official fandom colours.

SINGAPORE - Ahead of Seventeen’s March 7 concert at the National Stadium, a number of fan experiences themed around the K-pop boy band will take place again at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

This is their second collaboration with the Singapore integrated resort. The group’s first collaboration in January 2025, ahead of their two concerts here that month, featured Seventeen-themed food and collectibles offered at several F&B establishments in MBS.

From March 2 to 8, MBS’ Seventeen Experience presents Seventeen-themed dining, music and party experiences, inspired by their chart-topping hits such as Rock With You (2021) and Sweetest Thing (2020).

K-pop boy band Seventeen performing in Nagoya, Japan, in November 2025. PHOTO: SEVENTEENNEWS/FACEBOOK

For example, a specially curated playlist will be played across MBS’ The Shoppes and hotel lobby.

On March 7, from 7pm to midnight , MBS’ facade will also light up in Rose Quartz (pink) and Serenity (blue) - the group’s official fandom colours.

Six MBS F&B establishments will serve up bundles of culinary creations priced at $38++ a set , which give a playful nod to Seventeen’s hit songs.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s Stage Heat, Smooth Encore set brings together its K-Town Fried Chicken Burger and The New Shake, a cotton candy-flavoured milkshake layered with strawberry compote.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s Stage Heat, Smooth Encore set brings together its K-Town Fried Chicken Burger and The New Shake. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Over at Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, The Olle Heat Pairing consists of the restaurant’s Lobster Scotch Egg (served with spicy tteokbokki sauce) and Jeju Olle drink, a sparkling soda infused with yuzu, lychee, Yakult and butterfly pea.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay’s The Olle Heat Pairing features the restaurant’s Lobster Scotch Egg and Jeju Olle drink. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Fans can try a Flavour Overload bundle at Koma Singapore, which spotlights the restaurant’s BBQ Short Rib Kimbap, a dish of slow-braised short rib melded with seasoned rice and crisp seaweed, and the classic Blue Lagoon drink.

Koma Singapore’s Flavour Overload bundle spotlights the restaurant’s BBQ Short Rib Kimbap and classic Blue Lagoon drink. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Meanwhile, Mott 32’s The Polished Trio bundle boasts its signature Hot & Sour Shanghainese Soup Dumplings filled with scallop and prawn, served alongside the Wild Strawberry Fizz, a lively cocktail of Kwai Feh lychee , strawberry liqueur, lemon, honey, egg white and double cream.

Mott 32’s The Polished Trio bundle sees the restaurant’s Hot & Sour Shanghainese Soup Dumplings served alongside its Wild Strawberry Fizz. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Finally, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will serve a High Energy Bite Set, featuring its K-Chicken Sandwich and Serenity drink, a lychee and guava lemonade with butterfly pea and yuzu foam.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar’s High Energy Bite Set features its K-Chicken Sandwich and its Serenity drink. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

In addition, the Origin + Bloom patisserie will feature a set titled Sweet Things Ahead, priced at $18. It includes a Matcha Strawberry drink, and either a Uyu Cream Doughnut, Sweet Potato Shio Bun or Gochujang Cheesecake. Customers can also buy a Whimsical Popsicle for $12.

With the purchase of each bundle set from the six eateries , or the Whimsical Popsicle, customers can redeem one Seventeen Experience special coaster, while stocks last.

Origin + Bloom’s Sweet Things Ahead set features (anti-clockwise from bottom left) items such as a Uyu Cream Doughnut, Sweet Potato Shio Bun, Gochujang Cheesecake and Matcha Strawberry drink. Aside from this set, customers can also buy a Whimsical Popsicle. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

At Marquee Singapore, fans can party the night away to Seventeen’s remixed hits and music videos, as the nightclub plays host to the Seventeen Themed Party on March 6, from 10.30pm to 11.30pm.

Two specially-crafted Seventeen-themed drinks ($12 each) will also be available. Early bird tickets are available online via Marquee Singapore’s website at $30 per entry.

For more information on the Seventeen Experience, go to marinabaysands.com/seventeen .

