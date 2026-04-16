Sequel to Madonna’s Confessions On A Dance Floor album announced

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American singer-songwriter Madonna announced via an April 15 post that her next album will be titled Confessions II and is set to drop on July 3.

Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor spawned hits such as Hung Up and Jump , and was among her best-selling in the 21st century. Two decades later, she is releasing a sequel to it.

After scrubbing clean her Instagram page recently, the American singer-songwriter announced in an April 15 post that her next album will be titled Confessions II and is set to drop on July 3.

The post included the cover artwork. The superstar is seen in purple lingerie perched on a set of speakers, a pink translucent fabric draped over her.

In a statement, the 67-year-old said: “People think that dance music is superficial, but they have got it all wrong.”

The new record has been created alongside DJ Stuart Price, the producer behind Confessions On A Dance Floor.

She said: “When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto... We must dance, celebrate and pray with our bodies. These are things that we have been doing for thousands of years – they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect.”

Two title tracks have been confirmed: One Step Away and I Feel So Free.

A 60-second preview of I Feel So Free was uploaded to her Instagram Stories on April 15. It featured her speaking the following lines over a dance beat: “Thanks for coming/Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows/Create a new persona, a different identity/I can be whoever I want to be/Create a new persona/Honestly, I wish I could be like other people/And just not care/But out here, on the dance floor/I feel so free.”

She captioned the post: “House music all life long!”

Madonna, whose last album was Madame X (2019), recently celebrated her 43-year career with The Celebration Tour (2023 to 2024), which had 81 shows in cities such as Chicago, London and Paris.