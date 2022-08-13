September gig for Super Junior

K-pop stalwarts Super Junior will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 3.

Tickets priced from $198 go on sale from 4pm today. The gig is part of their ninth tour, Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road, which includes other Asian stops such as Jakarta.

The South Korean group postponed a show in Manila that was originally scheduled for last Saturday, after member Eunhyuk's father died and another member, Siwon, tested positive for Covid-19.

Formed in 2005, Super Junior are known for hits such as Sorry, Sorry (2009) and Mr Simple (2011), and are one of the most prominent K-pop acts.

The 10-men group, whose members are in their 30s, recently released their 11th album, Vol. 1 The Road: Keep On Going.

In 2019, they performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium twice, at music festivals HallyuPopFest in May and Kamp Singapore 2019 in November.