Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10th anniversary

SEOUL - An estimated 400,000 people gathered in South Korea’s capital Seoul on Saturday, as fans from around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-pop boy band juggernaut BTS.

BTS is on a temporary break as a group, with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service.

But that did not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to the band’s loyal fan base known as Army.

At the “BTS 10th Anniversary Festa” at Han River Park in Seoul on Saturday, tens of thousands of fans wandered among various exhibits including a BTS history wall, stage costumes and commemorative sculptures, many in BTS’ signature purple colour.

With the band’s songs playing in the background, fans danced under shady trees or bonded over their favourite band members.

“Through this event, I think we can get (to) experience how we build up our connection with BTS and Army,” said Ms Audrey Lintner, a 28-year-old master’s degree student from Sri Lanka who was attending the event.

BTS leader RM later read out fan messages, performed and received calls from fellow members Jung Kook and V at the celebration.

“Time goes by so fast. Everything has changed, and I’ve changed a lot. I’m not sure what I’m going to be doing with what feelings on the 15th and 20th anniversaries, but my love for you won’t change,” RM told fans.