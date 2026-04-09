Seoul-based Singapore actress Elaine Wong heads to Jeju to escape city life

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WHO: Local actress Elaine Wong, who was the only Singaporean contestant in the first season of Netflix reality competition series Physical: 100 (2023). She was swiftly eliminated after a death match challenge against South Korean fitness YouTuber Shim Eu-ddeum.

Wong, 36, has been based in Seoul for 16 years, building her show-business career through South Korean variety shows such as South Korean Foreigners (2018 to present), as well as in Chinese films like Fight In Causeway Bay 2 (2016) and The Epic Battle (2018).

She is back in town as a guest trainer at K-pop training academy SM Universe (Singapore), where she will helm the K-Star Beauty Lab workshop on April 11. She will be sharing her experiences as a media personality in Seoul, and imparting make-up techniques and tips on creating polished, camera-friendly looks inspired by K-idols.

“In my line of work as a TV personality in South Korea, I’ve never really had weekends the way most people do. Saturdays and Sundays are often spent filming and attending events.

My perfect weekend is any time off when I can rest and be with Sogeum, my seven-year-old pomeranian.

I also take impromptu short getaways to nearby cities such as Busan or Jeju Island. And I like to take trips to Japan, where I shop and eat in Osaka or spend time with my best friend in Tokyo.

Singaporean actress Elaine Wong in Osaka in September 2024. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ELAINE WONG

Other short weekend trips include a quick jaunt to Guangzhou or Beijing to catch up with film and TV directors and former castmates.

The most memorable weekend was my September 2025 holiday to Jeju with my friends and Sogeum. I had the best time visiting Saebyeol Friends, a farm where you can get up close to alpacas, horses, sheep and many other animals that roam freely.

It felt like stepping into a children’s storybook. You buy a bucket of vegetables at the entrance, and then wander, feed and soak in the quiet joy of being with the animals.

The highlight was the sheep enclosure. The staff dressed one of the sheep in a tiny leather jacket and gently settled it on my lap . I t felt like a soft toy, except it was warm and alive, calmly letting me hug it.

That moment – the sunset behind us, the sky painted in soft colours, animals roaming in the distance – is w hat I picture when I think of my perfect weekend.

Seoul-based Singaporean media personality Elaine Wong at Jeju’s Saebyeol Friends farm. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ELAINE WONG

Food plays a big part too. In Jeju, there are a few must-try dishes: the famous heuk-dwaeji (Jeju black pork) best grilled over charcoal, and the long, silver hairtail fish, usually served in stews.

And then there are the tangerines which are so sweet, they are almost addictive. You can visit tangerine farms, pick the frui t and eat them under the sun.

Jeju is only a 50-minute flight from Seoul – you barely have time to fall asleep on the plane before you land – but the vibe there is completely different.

Seoul is all speed, neon and noise, while Jeju is wide skies, blue sea and slow breathing. It’s where I go when the city starts to drain me.”