Selena Gomez and Blackpink finally meet in person after music collaboration in 2020

NEWARK – American singer-actress Selena Gomez and K-pop girl group Blackpink, who collaborated remotely on hit song Ice Cream in 2020, have finally met in person.

Gomez, 30, posted three photos on Instagram over the weekend with the quartet, who recently completed the American leg of their world tour.

For the pink-themed Ice Cream music video, Blackpink had filmed their parts in South Korea, while Gomez shot her scenes in the United States, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In the caption, Gomez wrote: “Selpink chillin’.”

She had not met the entire group before, although she had previously encountered members Jisoo and Rose in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

From the backdrop and outfits, fans deduced that the group photos were taken earlier this month at Blackpink’s Newark concert.

Gomez isn’t the only famous fan of the group to attend their US concerts.

Among the big names spotted bopping along at their sold-out shows were Marvel actor Simu Liu, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon and actress Lily-Rose Depp, who stars in upcoming series The Idol with Blackpink’s Jennie.

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello also made a special guest appearance during their first two concerts in California to perform her 2019 hit Liar with Jisoo.

Blackpink kicks off the European leg of their tour in London at the end of the month.

They will perform in Singapore in May 2023, with tickets selling out within 90 minutes when they went on sale on Nov 24.