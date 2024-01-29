Seen on the big screen: Singapore company Mighty Jaxx’s figurines in spy movie Argylle

SINGAPORE – Singapore collectibles company Mighty Jaxx is releasing eight figurines inspired by the spy action comedy Argylle.

Directed by English film-maker Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class, 2011; the Kingsman film series, 2014 to 2017), the movie stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Feb 1, it revolves around reclusive spy novelist Elly Conway (Howard), who is sucked into the dangerous world of espionage when the plots of her fictional books begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organisation.

Four Mighty Jaxx figurines can be seen in a book-signing scene featuring Howard. She is seated at a desk and on it are models of characters that appear in her book.

Mr Jackson Aw, 35, founder and chief executive of Mighty Jaxx, says that the in-movie appearance of the collectibles is a “thrilling milestone” for the firm, which was founded in 2012.

“We are proud to make our debut on the Hollywood stage,” he says.

In addition to designing collectibles, the company created the 2023 interactive experience Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore for the Netflix series Stranger Things (2016 to present).

It has also worked with brands such as The Walt Disney Company, Hasbro, Formula One, Toei Animation and Adidas.

In 2021, Mighty Jaxx was approached by Vaughn’s production company Marv Studios.

“They were working on a movie that required distinctive props – toys based on characters in the movie,” says Mr Aw in an e-mail interview.

The Marv team offered pointers on the form of the toys, but left Mighty Jaxx to define the final look.

“We were asked to prepare four characters and their packaging, all of which would be prominently displayed in the scenes being shot in October 2021.”