Secret Invasion tops Samuel L. Jackson’s list of his multiple Marvel film and TV appearances

LOS ANGELES – Marvel’s newest television show Secret Invasion takes the superhero genre and transposes it to a spy thriller.

Premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, the series adds two A-list names to Marvel’s roster of stars – Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke – in what some critics say is one of the studio’s most mature offerings to date.

The cast is led by Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury, the intelligence agent who brought together the team of superheroes that saved the day in the Avengers films (2012 to present).

But with that gang no longer around to help, he must find a way to deal with a conspiracy by a group of Skrulls, an extraterrestrial species unhappy that Fury has failed to find them a new home.

And, using their ability to shape-shift into human form, they are now secretly trying to take over key positions on Earth.

Chatting to reporters over Zoom, Jackson – who has played the character in 11 films, including 2008’s Iron Man – says Secret Invasion depicts an older and more careworn Fury, who was director of the intelligence agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D.

“He’s been gone for a while. He’s a little tired, a little vulnerable, but coming back to Earth because he’s been summoned,” says the 74-year-old American actor, who was Oscar-nominated for the crime drama Pulp Fiction (1994) and appeared in the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999 to 2005).

The show reveals more about the character than any of the films, Jackson says. “The more you find out about him, the more you’re going to like him – the more I like him.”