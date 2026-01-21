For subscribers
Campus Superstar 20 years later: Season 3 champ Jarod Lee, now assistant manager, did not want fame
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – Perhaps the least well-known of the Campus Superstar winners, Jarod Lee never wanted to be a celebrity.
In fact, the student from Ngee Ann Secondary School joined the third season in 2009 shortly after his 13th birthday because his elder sister had asked him to. She was in a polytechnic then, and did not qualify to enter.