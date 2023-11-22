Screen test: A year of triumph and tribulation for the Singapore cinema industry

SINGAPORE – First, it was the pandemic. Then, in 2023, just as the releases of sci-fi actioner Avatar: The Way Of Water, comedy Barbie and biopic Oppenheimer were making the box office sing, the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes happened from May to November, causing major films to be pushed to 2024 and beyond.
The heady days of 2019, when Marvel superheroes pulled in record numbers in Singapore and elsewhere, are a fond memory.
Globally, cinema attendance will return to 2019 levels only in 2027, according to a report by accounting firm PwC, published in trade publication The Hollywood Reporter in June.
Until then, attendance in developed cities like Singapore will hover at around 70 per cent of what it used to be pre-pandemic, according to analysts.
The storms of 2020 through 2022 first claimed cinemas in quiet malls.
Cathay Cineplexes left its operations at The Cathay in Handy Road in 2022. In June 2023, the company exited the Cineleisure building in Grange Road.
Smaller operator Filmgarde also shrank and, in 2022, gave up its outlets at Bugis+ and Century Square.
Ms Karen Chia, assistant director (academic) at Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Business Management, says rental and operating expenses are “extremely high” for cinema operators.
“The party with the stronger financial muscle will be the last man standing,” she says.
She believes the “overall cinema experience” is crucial to drawing an audience.
Shaw Balestier reopened in March after renovations, which included turning almost half of its 11 halls into premium spaces.
In the same month, Golden Village opened its 15th outlet at Bugis+, taking over the space vacated by Filmgarde. It turned two of its eight halls into 40-seater premium Gold Class Express spaces, while adding a Spanish-Mexican dining concept, Azul.
Ms Laura Chua, course manager (diploma in mass media management) at Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Business Management, says cinema operators do not appear to be sitting still.
Amenities such as premium seating, Imax, 3D and immersive audio systems show operators are “taking measures to adapt to competition from streaming”.
She adds: “As long as operators continue to understand the evolving wants of consumers and take concrete steps to deliver beyond these wants, I believe cinemas will continue to have a place in Singapore.”
Golden Village staying golden
With its 15 locations and 119 halls, Golden Village (GV) is the largest operator in Singapore, and it is still growing.
Its islandwide coverage now includes a one-of-a-kind sharing arrangement with independent cinema The Projector, located at Cineleisure.
Ms Clara Cheo, GV’s chief executive, notes that Asian titles such as the fantasy Sakra, featuring Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen, and the Taiwanese supernatural comedy Marry My Dead Body had “decent” box office.
Films from China, such as crime mystery Lost In The Stars and crime thriller No More Bets, also did well.
In addition, the Barbenheimer effect – a cultural phenomenon preceding and surrounding the simultaneous theatrical releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer – was an engine that “helped drive our revenue close to pre-Covid-19 levels”, she says.
The Internet meme encouraged viewers to watch these two films, which could not be more different in style and tone, as a double feature. “Some viewers watched both titles back to back,” says Ms Cheo.
GV has tried to build excitement about films by holding its audience-participation Q&A Reel Talk events.
In September, one saw Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu appear on stage to take questions after a screening of Chen’s drama, The Breaking Ice. In October, director Kelvin Tong, with local actresses Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh, did a Reel Talk for Tong’s horror work Confinement.
Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, or GV x TP, is a collaboration that combines GV’s strengths in mainstream films with The Projector’s reputation for alternative programming and events.
“The possibilities are endless and we are excited to see the space transform,” she says.
Shaw Theatres shores up its business with Imax
Mr Mark Shaw, director of the Shaw Organisation Group of Companies, says despite the Hollywood strikes, Shaw Theatres has seen “encouraging progress” in 2023.
Oppenheimer, directed by British film-maker Christopher Nolan and about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped create the atomic bomb, played to Shaw’s big-screen strengths.
“A standout achievement in 2023 was the success of Oppenheimer, our highest-grossing 2D film in Imax ever, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the Imax experience and the support of Nolan’s dedicated fan base,” Mr Shaw says. Oppenheimer grossed $1.8 million in Imax 2D in Singapore.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film produced by the American pop star, along with buzz-worthy independent films, such as the romantic drama Past Lives and Australian horror Talk To Me, helped cushion the blow of the Hollywood strikes, he adds.
Shaw Theatres is Singapore’s second-largest operator with eight locations and 82 halls, of which four are Imax halls.
In March, the operator reopened Shaw Theatres Balestier after it had been closed for renovations for over three years.
Of its 11 halls, four offer Shaw’s Lumiere premium experience with reclinable seats, more legroom and folding armrests. One hall is Shaw’s Dreamers space, catering to families with young children. It features free seating, beanbag loungers and a kids’ play area.
Mr Shaw says 2024’s pipeline of films – including space fantasy Dune: Part Two and Furiosa, the prequel to action thriller Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – makes him optimistic.
“Rising costs are an ongoing concern for all industries, but 2024’s highly anticipated titles are set to bring audiences back to the big screen,” he says.
Changes and consolidations for Cathay Cineplexes
Leaving two Orchard Road locations and one at Parkway Parade in August, only to open an outlet at Century Square in Tampines where Filmgarde used to be, should be looked at as a way of rebalancing, says a spokeswoman for Cathay Cineplexes.
“We took a lot of care to decide on the right-sizing of the cinema business. There are a lot of factors that were taken into consideration,” she says.
To outsiders, Cathay’s moves might feel illogical.
Associate professor of marketing Hannah Chang from the Singapore Management University says for location-sensitive businesses, moving around in search of the right fit is a common practice.
“Cinemas, like many businesses, continuously evaluate their locations to improve market presence and profitability. This can include moving to areas with potentially better demographic alignment and higher foot traffic,” she says.
Also, she notes that it makes sense to slip into a spot left by another player because the facilities are already in place.
“The new business can leverage the existing infrastructure, which is already tailored to its specific needs, thus allowing a quicker and often more cost-effective start-up process,” she says.
GV Tampines at Tampines Mall is located close to Century Square and is a competitor, but industry watchers note that on the opposite side of the island, Cathay Cineplex Jem, Cathay Cineplex West Mall and GV Jurong Point are within the same general zone and are thriving.
They note that Tampines, like Jurong, is home to a large cinema-going population that can sustain several outlets.
Cathay Cineplexes, operated by entertainment company mm2 Asia, now has six locations and a total of 43 halls. An outlet at *Scape, located next to Cineleisure, will open in 2024.
The Cathay spokesperson says that Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, buoyed its business in 2023, showing that with the right content, the crowds will still show up.
“In the grand scheme of things, the cinema is still one of the more affordable forms of entertainment available,” she says.
The Projector’s positive projections
The smallest outfit in Singapore’s major group of operators, The Projector had an outsized impact on the cultural scene. In 2023, it ended its 11-month run as a pop-up at The Cathay, before the sleepy mall recently closed for renovations.
Ms Karen Tan, founder of the independent cinema, says the Projector X: Picturehouse pop-up proved that they were capable of “carrying over our brand and ethos from Golden Mile Tower to a commercial space like The Cathay”.
By ethos, Ms Tan is referring to one of the cinema’s founding intentions – to take an existing undervalued space, such as Golden Mile Tower in Beach Road, and revitalise it.
But the ageing yet colourful Golden Mile Tower is in danger of being sold en bloc, making it go the way of its characterful former neighbour Golden Mile Complex, which is undergoing restoration and conversion into a mixed-use project.
The insecurity of the Beach Road site prompted a years-long search for another long-term space.
This year, the David among the cinema operators finally found a new permanent space at Cineleisure through its partnership with the industry’s Goliath, GV. For the next five years at least, they have a Plan B.
“There was a palpable sense of relief when we signed. When we announced it at our townhall, people were quite emotional as well,” she says.
Having the Grange Road site will not imply that they are ready to give up their first home.
Mr Prashant Somosundram, The Projector’s general manager, says the original address, which they have occupied since the company’s founding in 2014, epitomises the company’s mission of adaptive reuse.
“It’s very much a unique selling point. People value it, particularly for special occasions. The number of weddings and proposals that we have hosted there is testament to the value of venue and the experience it creates,” he says.
Spotlight on new cinemas
Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure
The new collaboration between the multiplex giant Golden Village and independent cinema The Projector is set to do a soft launch on Nov 28, with an official launch scheduled for January.
The Projector’s general manager Prashant Somosundram and founder Karen Tan, along with GV’s chief executive Clara Cheo, met The Straits Times at the site in Grange Road on Nov 20 as workers were putting on finishing touches.
It will hold a total of 1,316 seats, spread across six halls. The previous seating configuration has been kept intact, but seats have been reupholstered in a leatherette material.
On Level 5 is the large foyer, fronted by the No Spoilers Bar, which can take 300 persons, standing room. Next to it is the No Spoilers Dining area, which can take 44 seated guests and will have a focus on contemporary South-east Asian food.
In keeping with its principle of reuse, many of its sofas and chairs are used items donated by supporters and were deployed in previous pop-up locations.
With GV running three halls and The Projector running the remaining three, the joint operators have tried to infuse the space with the personalities of the two parent companies without creating inconvenience for patrons.
For example, a single ticketing area will serve all six halls. In sequence, the halls are named Golden Village 1, Golden Village 2, Majestic 3, Yangtze 4, Golden Village 5 and Roxy 6.
The Projector is responsible for daily operational tasks like ticketing, the kitchen and bar and, most importantly, events.
Ms Tan says her organisation has over the years garnered a reputation for hosting a wide range of events at various locations, such as comedy nights, poetry slams, story slams, film festivals, yoga sessions and non-fungible token launches.
A zone to the side of the No Spoilers Bar will be reserved as a Digital Art Corner, with six screens to show digital art. A loft area on Level 6 has been turned into the Ruby Lounge, with views of Orchard Road. It can be used to host smaller events for up to 150 people, such as corporate parties or yoga sessions.
Ms Tan says carrying the cost of six halls would have been burdensome, given The Projector’s art-house and independent release programming. She is glad to have found a partner in GV, with whom it has struck a deal to share costs and revenue.
“It’s been a long, exhausting hunt for a new place. We’re really appreciative of them being our partner,” she says.
Cathay Cineplex Century Square
ST was given a tour of the site a few days before its official opening on Nov 21, with the Cathay spokeswoman saying the cineplex will feature more legroom, couple seating, new light-blocking partitions and slightly larger screens.
The leatherette seats have thinner backs than the old ones, giving rise to more legroom. Much of the back row in each hall has been removed, reducing the total number of seats in the hall. There are now a total of 662 seats, when it used to be more than 700.
The removal of the seats allows for easier access, and also creates a space in which a partition can be built to stop light and noise from the corridor spilling into the hall, says the spokeswoman.
The new screens are sized at an average of 8m from edge to edge, when it was previously around 6m. They have also been brought forward by just under a metre.
Those who prefer a more relaxed seating position can opt for the cinema’s Wave seats, located at the front of each hall. These are full-length loungers designed for two persons, angled for optimal viewing.
One hall features the immersive Dolby Atmos sound system, making it the only such cinema in the east of Singapore.
In addition to newly installed seating and digital cinema systems, including projectors, its six halls feature neon-effect lighting that plays on ideas of the Cathay brand and the concept of filmed entertainment. In Hall 3, for example, the walls bear the symbols for fast-forward and rewind.
In the corridor, the hall numbers are positioned so they can be seen easily from a distance.
The revamped cinema hopes to capture patrons from the densely populated regions of Tampines, Bedok and Simei.