Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi cancels Singapore concert and rest of world tour

SINGAPORE – Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his sold-out concert at The Star Theatre, which was to take place on July 25, as well as the rest of his upcoming worldwide shows.

Ticketholders of the Singapore gig will get a full refund within 30 business days from ticketing agency Ticketmaster through the original mode of payment. They can contact Ticketmaster – go to help.ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588 – for further details.

The global Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour is named after his second album, released in May.

According to Capaldi’s website, it includes a gig in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 28 and will end in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct 7. Most of the shows are sold out.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old announced on social media that he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”.

The vocalist behind hits such as Someone You Loved (2018) was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2022. Over the weekend, he struggled while performing at the iconic Glastonbury music festival in England, prompting the massive audience to finish singing his songs for him.

In early June, Capaldi announced a three-week break, cancelling performances in cities such as Glasgow and London.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” he wrote in a post on his social media channels. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and, on Saturday, it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi apologised to fans who had made plans to attend his concerts, which also include dates in Australia.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamt of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can,” he promised.

The singer, who released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, in 2019 and is known for his humorous public persona, became a global star after Someone You Loved topped charts worldwide. It also won the 2020 Brit Award for Song of the Year and was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys that same year.

In a Netflix documentary released in April 2023, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling, he discussed how sudden fame affected his mental health and struggles with anxiety.