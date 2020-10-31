Scarlett Johansson weds comedian Colin Jost

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married for a third time, tying the knot at an "intimate ceremony" over the weekend with comedian Colin Jost, it was announced on Thursday.

Johansson, the world's top-paid actress last year who is set to star in the much-delayed Marvel superhero film Black Widow, announced the nuptials through food charity Meals On Wheels.

The pair wed in front of "immediate family and loved ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions," the charity wrote on Instagram.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," said the post, inviting donations.

The 35-year-old star became engaged to Saturday Night Live writer and actor Jost, 38, in May last year after two years of dating.

New York-born Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac.

After a series of child roles, Johansson came to prominence in Sofia Coppola's Oscar-winning 2003 romantic comedy Lost In Translation.

She has since transitioned to A-list roles, including eight Marvel film appearances as Natasha Romanoff, and earned US$56 million (S$76.5 million) to top Forbes' top-paid actress list last year.

Johansson earned two Oscar nominations last year - for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

In addition to her acting, she has previously spoken out for women's causes. She was one of the first to join and help finance the Time's Up movement that works to defend victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE