Scarlett Johansson and other actors starstruck to work on Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

LOS ANGELES – Wes Anderson’s new film, Asteroid City, will tick many boxes for fans of the quirky American writer-director, who is known for his retro aesthetic, oddball characters and bone-dry humour.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, the comedy-drama also displays another Anderson trademark: a sprawling, star-studded ensemble cast, with 21 names crammed onto the movie poster alone.

It is anchored by Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Edward Norton, with cameos by Margot Robbie and Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson.

Set in a quaintly futuristic version of the 1950s, this multi-layered tale follows a recently widowed father who travels with his children to a stargazing event in Asteroid City, a tiny desert town famous for its giant meteor crater.

But the arrival of an alien visitor leads to the town being locked down.

At a virtual press event, Johansson, Hanks and Brody explain why so many actors would kill to work with Anderson, 54, who has received seven Oscar nominations – including for Best Director and Best Picture for The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) – and often works with the same actors repeatedly.

Says Johansson, 38: “What’s unique about it is that sense of camaraderie.

“One of the things that touches me about the movie is how supportive all the performances are of one another,” explains the American actress, who starred in Marvel superhero films such as Black Widow (2021) and was Oscar-nominated for the divorce drama Marriage Story (2019) and war satire Jojo Rabbit (2019).

“Every performance stands out, but they make this beautiful orchestra (with) all the pieces together,” adds Johansson, who in this movie plays Midge, an actress who befriends grieving dad Augie (Schwartzman).

And while actors often find themselves twiddling their thumbs between takes, Anderson’s sets are different.

“A lot of time you’re on set, it’s a lot of waiting and downtime. And you lose momentum and it makes you question what you’re doing with your life,” she says.

“This doesn’t have that at all – it’s so vivacious and feels so exciting.”