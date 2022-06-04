Sarah Jessica Parker opens up on rift with Kim Cattrall

LOS ANGELES • Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed for the first time the rift between her and former co-star Kim Cattrall.

The two actresses worked together on the ground-breaking series and two follow-up movies from 1998 to 2010, but have long been dogged by rumours of a feud, mostly fuelled by barbed statements from Cattrall, 65.

"I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people," Parker, 57, said on Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast earlier this week. "And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way, so it's very painful."

After talks for a third Sex And The City movie broke down in 2017, Cattrall released a statement to deny that her "outrageous demands" made the movie impossible and criticised Parker on the show Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and, specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is," she said on the show.

Parker also said on the podcast that Cattrall was not deliberately snubbed when she was not invited back for the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That... last year.

The spin-off reunited Parker with actresses Cynthia Nixon, 56, and Kristin Davis, 57.

"We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue. And it no longer felt comfortable for us and so it didn't occur to us," she said.