Sammi Cheng wins Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actress at seventh attempt after over 20 years

HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng has finally won Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) on Sunday, after six previous nominations over 20 years.

The 50-year-old nabbed the award for her role as a mother trying to overcome the death of her young son by becoming a foster parent in the drama Lost Love, which is showing in Singapore cinemas.

The singer-actress also won Best Original Film Song for the film’s song, Live A Life, at the ceremony held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

“The Best Actress award seemed out of reach for me, even when it was just a step away sometimes,” Cheng, who bested fellow nominees Sylvia Chang, Teresa Mo, Louisa So and Angela Yuen, said in an emotional acceptance speech on stage.

She received her first HKFA Best Actress nomination in 2001 for the romantic comedy Needing You.

“I switched to drama performances after being seen as a comedy actress. It took lots of effort and I encountered many difficulties.”

She added: “Everyone has seen the transformation in my performances today. I have finally crossed the finishing line and am no longer an also-ran.”