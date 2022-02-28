SAG awards: Coda wins top prize, Squid Game makes history with two acting awards

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Coda, a heartfelt indie drama about a struggling deaf family, won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday (Feb 27), boosting its hopes as a potential dark horse for next month's Oscars.

Meanwhile, Netflix's record-breaking drama Squid Game continued to make history by becoming the first non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the SAG awards.

Coda, taking its title from an acronym for child of deaf adult, follows high school teen Ruby as she juggles her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate with the "hearing" world.

"We deaf actors have come a long way," signed a visibly shocked Marlee Matlin, a deaf former Oscar winner who plays Ruby's mother, as she and her co-stars accepted the statuette for best cast in a motion picture.

"This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else," added Matlin, before teaching the star-studded audience the sign for "I love you".

The win at the SAG awards, voted for by Hollywood's acting union, is an important precursor for the Academy Awards, whose largest voting bloc is also actors.

Coda, released by Apple TV+ after a bidding war at last year's Sundance independent film festival where it fetched a record US$25 million (S$34 million), also won best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

Kotsur, who plays Ruby's father, thanked the filmmakers for "believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf".

Will Smith won best actor for King Richard, which recounts the improbable rise of Serena and Venus Williams from the rough streets of Compton to tennis superstardom.

Smith played their father Richard, who he praised for "a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border - which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible".

"That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now, because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams," said Smith, who is the favourite to win his first Oscar in March.

Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, in which she disappeared beneath layers of the eccentric American televangelist's trademark heavy makeup.

While her husband Jim Bakker was jailed for defrauding their millions of followers, Faye clashed with fellow evangelists over her acceptance of the LGBTQ community at the height of the Aids epidemic.

"It was a dream of mine to play Tammy Faye," said Chastain.

"She was a real trailblazer and she wrapped her arms around those who were repeatedly cast aside and she launched herself into decades of LGBTQ love."

Ariana DeBose bolstered her Oscar frontrunner status by claiming best supporting actress for her role as Anita in director Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.

Presumed Oscars best picture frontrunners The Power Of The Dog and Belfast both left the SAG gala empty-handed, blowing the race to the season-capping Academy Awards on March 27 wide open.

'Fighting the fight'

In the television categories, Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon looked visibly shocked to win best actor and actress in a drama.

Both South Koreans spoke through a translator before Jung, who played North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, switched into English, thanking the Hollywood group for "open(ing) the door for me".

Lee played a laid-off worker and obsessive gambler Seong Gi-hun.

Squid Game also won the outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.