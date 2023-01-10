Singapore theatre actor Timothy Nga dies at age 49

The Singaporean, who was also an executive coach, emcee and director, started out working in the IT industry in the 1990s, but began acting professionally in 2003, fuelled by a passion for telling stories.

In theatre, he has performed many times with local theatre companies such as Wild Rice, The Necessary Stage and the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT).

He acted in The Jungle Book, a 2009 production by SRT’s The Little Company. He was also the lead actor in the SRT play Caught (2019), where he played Beijing artist-activist Lin Bo.