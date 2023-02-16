Singapore film by Jow Zhi Wei to make world debut at Berlin International Film Festival

SINGAPORE – Tomorrow Is A Long Time, by Singapore film-maker Jow Zhi Wei, will make its world premiere at 2023’s Berlin International Film Festival.

His debut feature has been selected for the Generation 14plus section of the festival, which runs from Thursday to Feb 26. It marks the first time a Singaporean feature film has been included in the category, a competition programme which showcases stories that explore the lives of young people. It is also vying for the GWFF Best First Feature Award.

The drama, which reportedly took seven years to make, is set in the “densely packed spaces of Singapore”, according to a press statement from producers Akanga Film Asia.

It stars Taiwanese actor Leon Dai as Chua, a pest exterminator, and local newcomer Edward Tan as his sensitive son Meng. The pair struggle with social and economic pressures that lead to violent repercussions.

Veteran local actress Neo Swee Lin also makes a special appearance as the matriarch of the family. Locations used include industrial zones in Singapore and forested areas in Taiwan.

In the statement, Jow, 40, said film-makers dream of having their film premiere at the Berlinale.

“The Generation section has shown films from some of my favourite film-makers, so it’s a beautiful moment to present a Singapore story there.”

Jow graduated with first class honours from Lasalle College of the Arts in 2010. For his work in short films, which have been selected by the San Sebastian International Film Festival (Spain), Busan International Film Festival (South Korea) and Cannes Film Festival (France), he received the 2014 Cultural Medallion and Young Artist Award.

Tomorrow Is A Long Time’s premiere in Berlin will take place on Saturday with Jow, producers and key members of the cast in attendance.

The film is produced by Akanga’s Fran Borgia and Jeremy Chua of Singapore-based film company Potocol, who collaborated on K. Rajagopal’s A Yellow Bird (2016), which premiered in the International Critics’ Week section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

For Tomorrow Is A Long Time, the producers received support from the Singapore Film Commission and international funds from Taiwan, France and Portugal.