S’pore actor Aliff Aziz agrees to stop working with actress Sophia Albarakbah out of respect for wife

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz has agreed to stop working with Malaysian actress Sophia Albarakbah in future projects, a Malaysian news outlet reported.

According to the report, he made the decision out of respect for his wife, Malaysian singer Bella Astillah, who accused Sophia on social media of allegedly flirting with him despite him being a married man.

Aliff, 31, said during a press conference on Wednesday for his new drama Ku Akad Kau Dengan Bismillah, which co-stars Sophia: “My wife and I had already discussed this issue rationally at home, and I think she wants the best for me.

“I feel that it’s best to respect and agree with Bella. If that decision can restore her faith, confidence and trust in me, I’ll do it.”

He apologised for “being careless at maintaining his relationship” and “not setting limits” despite being a married man.

Aliff and Bella wed in 2016 and became parents to a boy, who is now five. They divorced in 2019 after he was accused of cheating on her, but reconciled in 2020 and had a daughter, who is now two.

He also voiced his hopes for Sophia, 29, to issue a statement to clear the online gossip spreading on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

“I can’t force her, but I hope she can give an explanation too. Whatever it is, it’s up to her,” he said.

Bella, 28, previously revealed on her Instagram account that an actress currently working with her husband had been calling him non-stop every day and “disrupting their marriage”.

In a now-deleted Instagram post following the press conference, Bella dropped a series of screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between her and Sophia.

In them, she alleged that Sophia admitted to the accusations. Bella also questioned the latter for her absence at the press conference on Wednesday.

Although Sophia is keeping mum about this situation, reports say that she failed to turn up at the event due to a “last-minute” film project she had to tend to. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK