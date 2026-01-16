South Korean rock band Day6 to bring 10th anniversary tour to Singapore Indoor Stadium in April

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – South Korean rock band Day6 will return to entertain their fans in Singapore on April 18 as part of their 10th anniversary The Decade tour, which kicked off in Goyang, South Korea, in August 2025.

Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it marks their first arena-scale performance here - and is also the final stop of the tour.

The quartet - comprising Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon - had performed to sell-out crowds in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2019 and 2024.

Day6 fans, known as My Day, can look forward to the group’s live renditions of new tracks from their 2025 The Decade album, along with fan favourites such as You Were Beautiful (2017) and Time Of Our Life (2019)

Tickets priced from $158 to $348 will go on general sale on Jan 23 at 10am via Ticketmaster. A presale for Live Nation members will start on Jan 22, from 10am to 11.59pm via livenation.sg.

VIP ticket holders will be entitled to benefits, including access to a soundcheck session, commemorative concert lanyard, postcard with printed autograph and dedicated merchandise booth lane.

Day6 made their debut on Sept 7, 2015, with The Day, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Album Chart a week after its release. With members serving as both instrumentalists and vocalists, Day6 have won numerous accolades at major South Korean awards shows, including the Korea Grand Music Awards, Asia Artist Awards and Melon Music Awards.

